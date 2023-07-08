Digital education portal comes to the new school year in Rhineland-Palatinate

Mainz. Rhineland-Palatinate offers all schools in the state the use of a digital education portal for the next school year. In the future, students, teachers and parents should be able to use all digital offers for learning, planning and networking with just one access, said Minister of Education Stefanie Hubig (SPD) of the German Press Agency in Mainz. 1.4 million euros have been made available for the largest digital integration project by the Ministry of Education and the State Pedagogical Institute in the state budget.

The minister announced that the existing school campus, which is now used by around 600 schools, will be available on the platform in the RLP education portal with learning material from the Internet. There should be learning software and a digital bookshelf for the children and young people with material that can then also be used in class. Media accessible without copyright should also be available.

According to Hubig, there will be a digital workroom for teachers in the education portal in the next step for their own teaching material. However, places should also be set up on the platform where teaching material can be shared with other colleagues. “This is sometimes still a somewhat unusual procedure for teachers,” said the Minister of Education. “But I think this kind of teamwork is the right way. It’s a new way of working.”

Part of the education portal will also be its own messenger service for schools, which has been checked under data protection law, said Hubig. This school chat should be used for everyday discussions within the school by teachers, parents and students in order to coordinate better. The minister explained that it was about practical things like planning a day of hiking and making arrangements to bring food and drink with you. How this school chat is used should be left to the local schools themselves.

According to the Minister of Education, the use of the entire RLP education portal with just one registration is voluntary. The aim, however, is for all schools in Rhineland-Palatinate to work with it.

