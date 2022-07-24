Home News Digital empowerment for all to share Shanghai National Digital Literacy and Skills Improvement Month Launched_Xinmin Society_Xinmin.com
Source: Photo courtesy of the interviewee (the same below)

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Xie Min) Today, the 2022 Shanghai National Digital Literacy and Skills Improvement Month (hereinafter referred to as “Promotion Month”) kicked off.

It is reported that this promotion month activity lasted for one month, and will carry out a series of activities of four theme weeks: Digital Learning Week, Digital Life Week, Digital Work Week, and Digital Innovation Week. Key events such as the National Digital Literacy and Skills Improvement Summit Forum, the College Students’ Digital Literacy and Skills Popular Science Comic Contest, and the “Elderly Digital Life Workshop” will be held. At the launching ceremony, the special video of “Digital Empowerment, Shared by All – 2022 Shanghai National Digital Literacy and Skills Improvement Month” and the exclusive IP for the event – “Shen Zai” were released.

The Internet Information Office of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee stated that improving the digital literacy and skills of the whole people is a strategic task to comply with the requirements of the digital age, improve the quality of the people, and promote the all-round development of people. A key measure for mutual prosperity. Holding the promotion month is a basic and pilot work that can boost the comprehensive digital transformation of the city’s economy, life and governance. By improving the digital adaptability, competence and creativity of the whole people, we will continuously enhance the accumulation of human capital, and cultivate the advantages of innovation and development, so as to provide a solid digital power support and human resource foundation for the construction of a socialist international metropolis with world influence.

Zhao Jiaming, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, attended the launching ceremony.

