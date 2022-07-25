On July 23, the 5th Digital China Construction Summit officially opened at Fuzhou Strait International Convention and Exhibition Center. As a leading domestic smart and environmentally friendly water operator and smart city service provider, HiSilicon was invited to participate in the exhibition, bringing independent innovative products and industry cases such as water brain, agile digital twin platform, Rui carbon brain, and Insights-X intelligent hardware platform. Debut, and comprehensively output the “soft and hard integration” digital service capabilities of HiSilicon.





New focus: Water brains enhance industrial digitization, attracting countless attention

This year, HiSilicon participated in the exhibition again. The 135㎡ booth (10C03 in Hall 10) brought together the latest achievements and cases of HiSilicon in the fields of technology empowerment and digital dual carbon. The boom, the external hard-core water brain, powerful digital twin capability base, rich smart application scenarios, and cool immersive sandbox interactive experience have attracted the attention of many industry customers, partners, and news media.

Grasping new opportunities, responding to new challenges, and creating new advantages in the wave of digital development, the “water brain” was born in 2020. After two years of polishing, it has successfully integrated digital twins, big data, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and other digital Technology is continuously integrated into the traditional water industry of raw water, water production, water supply and drainage, sewage, and water saving. The high-level data acquisition realizes rapid response and visual simulation, and builds various intelligent models. Up to now, the water brain has accumulated 10 billion pieces of business data, and more than 200 digital twin models have been built, which greatly supports Quanzhou Water to carry out intelligent production, refined management and business innovation.





New empowerment: digital twin applications, “blooming” in multiple industries and fields

With the maturity and technological innovation of the water brain, the hard-core empowerment advantages of the water brain have also become increasingly prominent. For example, the smart plant and station products based on the extension of the water brain base have just been selected as a new generation of information technology and manufacturing integration development projects in Fujian Province in 2022 not long ago. Customized services, which have been implemented in the industry in Anxi Water Supply Company, to create one-picture full perception, one-level full management, one-key full control, and build a smart water plant with “visible, understandable, controllable, and predictable” capabilities .

The empowerment of the water brain is not limited to water affairs, but also makes great achievements in the field of green and low-carbon parks and water environment governance in river basins. The Beifeng Green Industrial Park in Quanzhou, built on the basis of the digital twin technology of the water brain, reproduces the operation situation of the park in an all-round way, helping the park to operate more efficiently and manage more intelligently. The latest digital twin river basin water environment intelligent management and control platform created by HiSilicon also made its debut at the summit. The platform has piloted the first effect in Luoyang River, Luojiang District, Quanzhou. Based on digital twin technology, it can monitor intelligent perception through the deployment of watersheds. Zhangwang, water environment big data center, linkage disposal platform, etc., realize the visualization of watershed data, refined management, and scientific decision-making.

New Ideas: Insights-X, Software-Defined Industrial Internet Hardware、

Based on the experience accumulated in digitalization, HiSilicon innovatively proposed the idea of ​​”defining industrial Internet intelligent hardware with software”, and brought the Insights-X intelligent hardware platform and rich hardware built on this platform to the summit. HiSilicon deconstructs industrial intelligent hardware into micro-service software and standard hardware carrier, replaces hardware diversity with software diversity, and supports industrial Internet hardware through dynamically loadable software on a relatively common hardware platform to solve the problem of high cost of industrial Internet hardware.

New cooperation: explore innovative cooperation and win-win new “foundation” of digital economy

On the network security sub-forum of the summit on the afternoon of the 23rd, Quanzhou Water Affairs Group, Guangdong Sinonuo Group and Eridi Company jointly signed an agreement on “Strategic Cooperation in Smart Water Affairs and Intelligent Hardware Based on Security and Credibility”. The three parties will jointly build high-end, reliable, safe and credible smart water smart hardware through complementary resources and technologies, aiming at the upgrading of digitally empowered industries, and create a new infrastructure for smart water affairs. Value-oriented services” comprehensively promote the overall improvement of the water industry, ecological environment, and underground pipe network security, and jointly innovate business formats and new models to achieve joint win-win results. At the same time, the joint ecological partners will carry out the layout of key industries in the digital economy in Quanzhou, build a new regional digital infrastructure industry cluster, and help Quanzhou’s digital economy take off.





During the summit, HiSilicon was also invited to participate in the “Digital Economy International Cooperation and Exchange Conference” hosted by the Fujian Provincial Government. HiSilicon expects to join hands with partners from different industries at this summit to integrate new technologies and new applications in the innovation chain, move from a single-point technology innovation model to a systematic and platform-level innovation stage, and jointly contribute to the development of the digital economy .

New product: “Rui Carbon Brain” was launched for the first time to help the double carbon goal

At the summit results conference on the morning of the 24th, the “RuiCarbon Brain” of HiSilicon was launched for the first time. In response to the dual-carbon strategic goal planning, HiSilicon has innovatively built a dual-carbon public service platform by adopting key technologies such as digital twins, big data, knowledge graphs, and the Internet of Things, integrating experience, technology and knowledge in the dual-carbon field. , to create a carbon “hub”, comprehensively assist enterprises and government departments to do refined carbon monitoring, carbon verification, and carbon planning, help governments, enterprises, and industrial parks to find out what they are, explore space for energy conservation and carbon reduction, and promote low-carbon transformation. RuiCarbon Brain combines digital intelligence and dual carbon in an orderly manner, assists the development of the industry with industrial operations and digitalization, and promotes the implementation of China‘s carbon neutralization and carbon peaking strategy.





In the face of the development wave of digital China, the “14th Five-Year Plan” and the long-term goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, in the future, HiSilicon Eredi will integrate resources from all parties, vigorously strengthen technology application and innovation, and further promote 5G and artificial intelligence. New infrastructure such as intelligence is applied to the development of environmental protection water affairs, smart cities, low-carbon parks, state-owned enterprise digital transformation and other fields, continuously improving solution capabilities and operational capabilities, and contributing to the development of the industry. Jointly describe the new future of “Digital China“.



