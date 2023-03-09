Home News Digital finance, Panetta: “IT security backbone”
Digital finance, Panetta: “IT security backbone”

“No cyber threats they are becoming more and more complex. Recent attacks require continued operational vigilance and a continuous re-evaluation of regulatory and surveillance frameworks to see if you need to update them”. He says it Fabio Panetta, member of the Executive Committee of the ECB, emphasizing that “significant but unpredictable changes can occur at any time. We must therefore be ready to understand them and adapt quickly to mitigate the susceptibility of the financial ecosystem to cyber attacks“.

Cyber ​​risks, we need to raise our guard level

The rise of remote working and greater digital interconnection, warns Panetta, “the risk, frequency and severity of cyber-attacks is increasing”. For which you need “an rrigorous regulation, enforcement and prosecution. Future cooperation between public and private institutions will also be crucial”.

“As we realized a few years ago, cyber threats are here to stay – notes the member of the ECB Executive Committee -. There are many adaptable subjects who will systematically try to exploit any weakness or vulnerability for illegal purposes – said Panetta -. Existing threats are becoming more dangerous and new threats are on the horizon. We must therefore constantly adapt our operational and cyber resilience frameworks on an individual and collective level.”

IT security “heart” of digital finance

This is why cybersecurity must be the backbone of digital finance. “We cannot afford – said Panetta – to fall behind the curve. The European Cyber ​​Security Bureau has played a key role in protecting security and the integrity of the financial system”. Because “significant but unpredictable changes can occur at any time”.

“We have to have a mindset of cyber resilience at any time – warns Panetta -. The question we need to ask ourselves is not whether a cyber attack will occur, but whether we are prepared to respond when it does. Over the past year, the Euro Cyber ​​Resilience Board has been working on a conceptual model of how the financial infrastructure ecosystem could handle such a crisis if it were to occur. It also has developed protocols and networks aimed at supporting a collective, coherent and comprehensive response to a cyber crisis by interested parties”.

