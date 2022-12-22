Listen to the audio version of the article

The “Spid Day” organized last Saturday in Saluzzo, in the Cuneo area, will probably not have been useless: 26 new digital identities issued to citizens with an average age of 50 thanks to the work of a team of “digital facilitators”, nine young people who participate to an initiative aimed at supporting citizens’ access to digital services. Twenty-six new Spids activated which add up to the over 33.3 million Italian citizens who have learned to use the single digital identity. There were just over five and a half million in January 2020, on the eve of the Covid-19 emergency that would have exploded their adoption.

A positive experience

Their registration will not be useless because, however one proceeds, those citizens have learned to deal with the difficulties of registration, have become familiar with digital processes and have immediately been able to use Spid to access enabled public services simply and remotely. But it won’t be in vain either because the experience of the solution that allows citizens to access public administration services with a simple username and password, as they do on any website, cannot be thrown away.

Europe too requires us to go in this direction and therefore it will not be possible to go back. And it doesn’t even seem like the government’s intention.

Certainly the words of the Undersecretary for Technological Innovation Alessio Butti have lit the fuse of the controversy over the real intentions regarding the continuation of the country’s digitization process and have generated a climate of confusion. But the intention is not to give up digital identity, rather to unify it in the form of the electronic identity card (Cie) with a identity provider sole, the Ministry of the Interior. And with a form that is certainly more familiar to citizens, since it is the electronic version of traditional paper identity cards: a digital format that allows you to contain a series of personal data, the same as Spid, together with fingerprints for biometric recognition.

Pros and cons of electronic ID cards

However, as Butti himself admits, it suffers from the same limitations as the paper twin: you have to physically go to the headquarters of the Municipality of residence to obtain it, pay 16.79 euros and the times are decidedly long, when instead today digital has become accustomed to the time (almost ) real. Moreover, the physical support of the CIE guarantees that “third level” security, which Spid does not have today (but which it will necessarily have to adopt).