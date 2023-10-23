digital innovation for public administration and SMEs – Businesses

To cross the border of digital transition for businesses and public administration they need sophisticated digital tools they can rely on. Tools that Emilia Romagna region makes them available to create a real regional ecosystem digital innovation. In this way also the objectives of2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development he was born in Pact for Work and Climate they appear closer.

This, and more, was discussed at the Oratory of San Filippo Neri in Bologna during the event Emilia-Romagna – where businesses and public administrations meet digital. Representatives of local public administrations and businesses had the opportunity to learn about the digital innovation services offered by the project of the Emilia-Romagna Region ER2Digitil public hub of digital innovation.

“Thanks to the support of the European Commission we are supporting the digital transformation of the territory by creating a real public innovation hub – underlined the regional councilor for the Digital Agenda, Paola Salomoni-. In fact, with a financing of 4.5 millionwe have the important task of ensuring the digital transition to small and medium-sized businesses and local administrations who intend to advance on the path of digitalisation. We want, through ER2Digit, to provide services that range from artificial intelligence to high performance computing and that make data processing a lever for the development of society. Courses on digital skills, investment research and tests before investing, these are some of the proposals that will be offered – added Salomoni -. Because no company or public administration can think of winning the challenge of digitalisation alone. We need to increasingly network between the public and private sectors and we as a Region are ready to do our part.”

What is ER2Digit

ER2Digit is theEuropean Digital Innovation Hub (Edih) of the Emilia-Romagna Region: it is a center specialized in digital innovation processes. Coordinated by Art-ER and attended by nice e Cineca, was created to encourage the improvement of the offer of public services and the adoption of advanced digital technologies by public administrations and small and medium-sized businesses in the area. Technologies ranging from artificial intelligence to high-performance computing.

Thanks to a financing of 4.5 million euros on the part of European Commission and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in ItalyER2Digit is part of the EDIH network, made up of 151 partnerships funded by the Commission under the Digital Europe programme.

ER2Digit services

The catalog of services made available by the center concerns various areas such as healthcare, construction, culture, tourism, land monitoring and sustainability. There are four main groups of solutions offered: first of all there are courses on advanced and specialized digital skills, as well as training courses. Then there is support for investment research: ER2Digit aims to facilitate access to public and private financingboth to redesign company processes for the adoption of digital solutions and to evaluate the potential and risks of an investment (the so-called due diligence).

Test before invest instead it is that set of services that provide for the implementation of tests, experiments and validations through support for the development of research and innovation, the definition of paths, access to infrastructures and digital equipment. Demonstration sessions and awareness-raising events are also planned.

Finally, through networking services, made available byEnterprise Europe Networkthe most important European network for the innovation and internationalization of SMEs, offers support for access to local and international networks, explorations in the technological field, search for partners and services suitable for solving specific challenges.

ER2Digit will launch the first expression of interest by November 22, 2023, in order to allow interested parties to delve deeper into the catalog of services and identify the opportunities closest to their innovation needs.

>Digitization in Emilia-Romagna and the conference proceedings (116.92 KB)

Share this: Facebook

X

