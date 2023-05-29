Digital Linz model facilitates future urban planning

The “Digital City Model Linz” shows around 64,000 buildings and around 24,500 addresses in 3D. The virtual model is a valuable aid for urban planning as well as interesting for the residents. After a revision, there are now new projects to see that can be measured online. Approx. 25,000 tree models and 17 marked or predefined views of Linz’s sights are also shown in three dimensions.

View construction projects in advance

In addition, it is planned in the future to increasingly insert large construction projects in the virtual model in advance. This also opens up new opportunities for the Design Advisory Board to be able to view objects digitally in their urban environment and assess them in an uncomplicated manner. In cooperation with the municipal real estate company ILG, 3D models of municipal buildings are increasingly being implemented. A first example of this is the Pichling school, where you can already see inside the building if you switch to the “pedestrian” view.

The area of ​​responsibility of the Department of Surveying and Geoinformation (VGI) has changed fundamentally in recent years. The classic “surveying work” of earlier decades has become an important multi-service provider that ensures user-friendly provision of geoinformation both inside and outside of the administration.

The digital Linz model can be found here: 3d.linz.at