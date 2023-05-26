Digital reconstruction of Royal Treasures

On May 12, 2023, the book “THE ENIGMA OF THE CROWN, Charles III of Bourbon and the Farnese diamonds“, written by Prof. Ciro Paolillo (professor of investigative gemology at the La Sapienza University of Rome) and by the journalist Annamaria Barbato Ricci and published by Gangemi Publisher.

Claudia Romano was commissioned to digitally reconstruct the Crown of Charles III of Bourbon, presumably lost during a storm while the court moved from Naples to Palermo.

“To carry out the design of the Crown we started from the study of some documents found, including the original sketch of the goldsmith who was commissioned the crown. The study and comparison between the sketch with description and iconographic references that we find in the pictorial works of the period, led us to a series of hypotheses of visual representation. We started the design using the McNeel company’s Rhinoceros software, which allowed us to experiment with the various initial ideas, developing different surfaces and volumes”.

450 hours of work were spent on the design of the crown which has a diameter of 18 cm and a height of 25 cm. The crown, 3D printed, divided into 72 pieces, was then cast in 925 silver, mounted and finally gilded, using almost 200 zircons of different cuts and a large central amethyst.

The creative process was told in book.

The news was mentioned on various communication channels: