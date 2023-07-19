Digital signature seeks to transform business scenario

WITH A With a bold vision and a solid identity, Estela is positioned as the undisputed leader in Digital Compliance in the Ibero-American region, marking the beginning of a new era in digitalization and regulatory compliance.

“Estela is more than a software company; it is a transformative force that leads the way towards a more connected, collaborative, transparent and digital future in Ibero-America”, commented Patricia Santoni, CEO of Estela. “Our mission goes beyond providing technology solutions; We consider ourselves as the guardians that allow companies to safely and confidently navigate the complex world of digital and regulatory compliance in Latin America. We are the footprint that leads, ”he maintained.

Its offer is based on three fundamental pillars: 1) Electronic tax documentation, 2) electronic signature, Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM) and Legaltech, and 3) Digital Identity and Biometrics. These pillars are combined with Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, forming a solid comprehensive layer that promotes innovation and protects clients’ assets and transactions with the reliability they expect.

With its regional reach in seven countries, including Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Panama, and with expansion plans to Chile, Ecuador and Spain, this firm marks a milestone in the history of digitization of transactions in the region.

The demand for a dominant player in the Digital Compliance space that could provide end-to-end solutions across the region was evident. Companies were looking for a trusted partner capable of offering local or regional solutions without the challenges and obstacles that come with continuous integrations with different platforms.

This company is recognized as an industry leader, has experienced exponential growth in the last 15 months, has more than 650 employees and issues more than 3 million electronic tax documents per day, reaffirming its impact in the region.