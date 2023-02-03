According to the Federation of Colombian Insurers (Fasecolda), of the 17.6 million vehicles circulating in the country, only 9.3 million have Mandatory Traffic Accident Insurance (SOAT), that is, 47% evade compliance with the obligation to have insurance. Driving in vehicles implies a great responsibility for drivers, since there is always the risk of having problems or accidents. For this reason, in Colombia, it is a mandatory requirement to carry this policy up to date to drive a car or motorcycle.

Currently, SOAT has become a topic of national interest. Given the Government’s announcement to grant a 50% discount on the policy for vehicles and motorcycles, insurance sales increased by 171.1% as of December 2022. Recognized digital marketers of digital SOAT such as R5 have seen increases in up to 50% in their traffic levels in recent weeks.

However, this digital commerce practice also draws the attention of cybercriminals who, through this modality, can acquire personal information from buyers in order to carry out scams or economic embezzlement from them. Therefore, keep in mind the following recommendations so that you can buy your policy safely and quickly:

Be wary of too high discounts: although SOAT prices fell due to the discount approved by the Government for certain references such as motorcycles up to 200 cc, Motocarro, tricimoto and quadricycle of displacement, and 5-passenger motorcycle, it is important to check very well the pages that offer values ​​well below the market. Example, if in addition to the list discount, they offer you a 20-30% discount, it is most likely not a legitimate company.

Buy with insurance vendors: to avoid falling into fraud, you must verify that the company where you will buy the insurance is authorized. There are different places where this policy can be purchased in a simple and agile way, such as grupor5.com, which offers the opportunity to buy the insurance 100% online and in just five minutes.

Avoid buying through instant messaging channels: Because in most cases an illegitimate company cannot offer online payment gateways, they redirect users to chats, from where they promise to deliver the SOAT in exchange for collecting the payment amount and information staff. That is why it is advisable not to make the purchase through chats.

Avoid paying by transfer to accounts of natural persons. The most common modus operandi used by cybercriminals is to capture the payment by demanding a manual transfer to a bank account, usually from a natural person. When buying your SOAT online, make sure to use more reliable means of payment such as PSE or card payments through recognized payment gateways.

In this way, different entities such as R5, which, hand in hand with technology and closeness to its users, continues to strive to offer a friendly portfolio of financial services, users will be able to access insurance benefits easily and without delay. , with the aim of meeting the needs of Colombian families.