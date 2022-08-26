Home News Digital to the future 2022 Internet Yuelu Summit opens on August 31
Digital to the future 2022 Internet Yuelu Summit opens on August 31

People’s Daily Online, Changsha, August 26. According to news released by Changsha, the 2022 Internet Yuelu Summit will be held in Changsha from August 31 to September 1. The ninth summit, with the theme of “Innovation to strengthen the provincial capital, digital to the future”, will launch a series of forums on topics such as advanced computing, digital economy, and the metaverse.

This summit is co-sponsored by the Hunan Provincial Network Information Office, the Hunan Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Hunan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, the Hunan Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce, and the Hunan Xiangjiang New Area Management Committee. Artificial intelligence, digital economy and other strategic emerging industries and future industries, build a communication and sharing platform for domestic and foreign Internet industry leaders, experts and scholars, industry elites, entrepreneurs and other related people, discuss new trends in the development of the Internet industry, and seek win-win cooperation in the industry Chance.

In today’s era, digital technology and digital economy are the opportunities for the world‘s technological revolution and industrial transformation; they are the key areas of a new round of international competition; they are the driving force for high-quality economic development; and they are the focus of enhancing lasting competitiveness. With the extensive and in-depth application of the Internet, the digital economy has become a trend that drives human civilization forward.

After eight years of development, the Yuelu Summit has become a bright business card in Changsha and even Hunan. It has witnessed many important moments in the development of the new economy represented by the Internet. It is attracting the attention and participation of industry elites across the country and even around the world. , an important platform for digital economy enterprises to exchange and cooperate.

As the provincial capital city, Changsha is “rushing forward” on the track to seize the digital economy, taking advantage of Hunan Province’s implementation of the strategy of “strengthening the provincial capital”. In 2021, the total digital economy of Changsha will be nearly 400 billion yuan, ranking 12 among the top 100 cities in the development of digital economy in 2021, ranking among the new first-tier cities in the digital economy. (Tian Ziqi)

