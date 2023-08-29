Digital tools for MSMEs in Santander de Quilichao – news

Cycle of workshops aimed at promoting commercial skills of small companies in northern Cauca.

At the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, Santander de Quilichao headquarters, a cycle of free workshops will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from September 5 to 12, 2023, aimed at MSMEs in the north of the department, to promote commercial skills through the use of digital tools, social networks, virtual business cards with NFC technology and virtual wallets.

The deadline to fill out the corresponding diagnostic form is until Thursday, August 30, 2023. All sessions will be face-to-face.

the first workshop “Improvement your presence on the internet the September 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon, and will focus on:

How to improve the performance of search engines Content creation and management Website design and usability

“Highlight your profile”, this second workshop will be offered on September 5, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm The topics will be addressed:

Effective use of social networks Construction of a solid personal brand. Online reputation management

The third free workshop, “Publish your business on Google Maps”, is scheduled for 7 September, from 8:00 am to 12:00 m.

Subjects:

Registering your business on Google Maps Profile optimization Reviews and ratings management

“Create your virtual business card”, is called the fourth workshop, take place on September 7, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m

Subjects:

Introduction to NFC Technology Design of virtual business cards Use and distribution of virtual cards

House Chamber of Commerce of Cauca, Santander de Quilichao.

An important mechanism for making financial transactions virtually is the so-called “Digital Wallets”, this instrument will be explained in the fifth workshop, which will take place on September 12, from 8:00 to 10:00 am. A portfolio will be presented in this field, which MSMEs can adopt for their financial transactions.

Experts say that, with the digital transformation, SMEs can access new markets that, without having carried out a digitization process, would have been difficult for them to enter. With the use of these tools, the market area is increased and new sources of income are generated, especially for a department where, like Cauca, MSMEs are the majority and contribute to boosting the economy and generating jobs.

