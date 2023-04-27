«Digital transformation and gender gap»: Fátima Ortiz

This Wednesday in the Plataforma program, the lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke about digital transformation and the gender gap, ensuring that from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 there was an acceleration in digital transformation, since many They were forced to work from home.

He added that the digital transformation also changed for students since they had to adapt and use various platforms to receive their classes.

“If there is more access to digital transformation, there are figures that cannot be changed, for example, the presence of women in technology, only 29% are participating in digital spaces”he stated.

Ortiz also pointed out that among the problems that access to technology has brought, is violence such as digital harassment, which he considered could have physical consequences.

“We all need the digital spaces we inhabit to be free of violence against women and men”considered.