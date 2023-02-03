Currently the world lives in the era of digital transformation, where the digitization of companies has been in continuous growth. According to Edwin Tello, CEO & VP of HostDime Latam, “cloud storage is a fundamental factor, since the information and applications that companies have must be saved, stored on remote servers instead of a local device, for security and forecast, and they are accessed through the Internet, with greater security without fear that the information will be deleted or stolen”.

Tello maintains that “cloud services are a set of technologies that provide users with on-demand access to computing resources, such as storage and access to networks, applications and services, through the Internet. These resources are typically provided by large data centers, operated by companies known as cloud providers.

Hence, a data center is a space designed and built to house, process and distribute the data or information of a company, through the connections and resources necessary to optimize its service.

Cloud computing providers use data centers to deliver their services by hosting a large number of servers and other computing resources in these facilities, which can be accessed over the internet.

Colombia has sought to establish itself as a technology center of interest to the hyperscale and communications industry, and the figures show that it is on the right track.

According to a study by Arizton, in 2021 the size of the data center market in Colombia was valued at US$380 million and is expected to reach US$653 million by 2027, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.44% in the next four years.