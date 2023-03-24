Home News Digital transition and cybersecurity: 1.3 billion EU funds
News

Digital transition and cybersecurity: 1.3 billion EU funds

by admin
Digital transition and cybersecurity: 1.3 billion EU funds

1.3 billion in loans for the two-year period 2023-2024: the European Commission has adopted two work programs within Digital Europe. The first of 909.5 million concerns the implementation of projects based on supercomputing, big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced skills. The second of 375 million aims to strengthen resilience to cyber threats.

The Digital Europe program aims to strengthen Europe’s technological sovereigntyae bring digital solutions to the market for the benefit of citizens, public administrations and businesses.

909.5 million for you digital technologies

The main work programme, worth €909.5 million for the period 2023-2024, covers the delivery of projects using digital technologies such as supercomputing, data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital skills advanced. These projects will bring concrete benefits to innovation ecosystems, SMEs, cities, public services and the environment.

Cyber ​​threats and cyber incidents: activate your resilience in 10 steps

375 million for cybersecurity

€375 million on the table for the period 2023-2024 to strengthen the EU’s collective resilience to cyber threats. This action will be implemented by the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre.

50% co-financing

For most projects, the implementation work will require co-financing from other sources equal to 50% of the project costs. This means that the total amount of investment that will be mobilized will almost double that of EU funding.

Prhymes calls to the go

The first calls for these work programs will be published in the spring, with more to be published after the summer. The tenders will be open to companies, public administrations and other entities from EU Member States, EFTA/EEA countries and countries associated with the Digital Europe Programme.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  The heat extinguishes the foliage: on the train of wonders, an orphan of autumn

You may also like

Formez PA budget approved. Bonisoli: the best turnover...

‘Klins Manho’ Korea, Colombia 2-2 draw… Son Heung-min...

The Colombian team drew 2-2 with South Korea

The Casablanca Community Program of Action raises controversy

2nd Anniversary Carmen Doris Hálaby de Luna

Presented the postage stamps dedicated to the 100th...

Our goal is to serve the subscriber by...

They hold a hearing against those responsible for...

Top 5 Mathematical Physics Books

For an effective and efficient education system –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy