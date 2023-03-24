1.3 billion in loans for the two-year period 2023-2024: the European Commission has adopted two work programs within Digital Europe. The first of 909.5 million concerns the implementation of projects based on supercomputing, big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced skills. The second of 375 million aims to strengthen resilience to cyber threats.

The Digital Europe program aims to strengthen Europe’s technological sovereigntyae bring digital solutions to the market for the benefit of citizens, public administrations and businesses.

909.5 million for you digital technologies

The main work programme, worth €909.5 million for the period 2023-2024, covers the delivery of projects using digital technologies such as supercomputing, data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital skills advanced. These projects will bring concrete benefits to innovation ecosystems, SMEs, cities, public services and the environment.

Cyber ​​threats and cyber incidents: activate your resilience in 10 steps

375 million for cybersecurity

€375 million on the table for the period 2023-2024 to strengthen the EU’s collective resilience to cyber threats. This action will be implemented by the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre.

50% co-financing

For most projects, the implementation work will require co-financing from other sources equal to 50% of the project costs. This means that the total amount of investment that will be mobilized will almost double that of EU funding.

Prhymes calls to the go

The first calls for these work programs will be published in the spring, with more to be published after the summer. The tenders will be open to companies, public administrations and other entities from EU Member States, EFTA/EEA countries and countries associated with the Digital Europe Programme.

