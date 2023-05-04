Home » Digitel adjusted the rates of mobile phone plans in May
News

Digitel adjusted the rates of mobile phone plans in May

by admin
Digitel adjusted the rates of mobile phone plans in May

The minimum recharge that a prepaid customer can make, from any bank, is Bs. 30 or US$1.20 and the maximum is Bs. 2,000 or US$80.58.

Digital | Photo: Web

Digitel mobile phone company adjusted the rates of its calling planscorresponding to the month of May 2023.

In that sense, the Smart Plus 2 GB plan is priced at Bs. 69.89 or US$2.81 at the current exchange rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

This plan offers the user 2,048 megabytes100 minutes of calls to any operator and 100 text messages.

digitel adjusted the rates of mobile phone plans in May laverdaddemonagas.com digiteltarifasmayo2023
Digital. | Photo: Web

For his part, the Radicall Plus plan costs Bs. 12 or US$0.48. The user will pay what he consumes, since this is the basic plan of the company.

Digitel adjusted smart plan

The Intelligent 500 plan now has a value of Bs. 17.06 or US$0.68. It has 500 megabytes, 500 minutes to any operator and 500 text messages.

It should be remembered that the minimum recharge that a prepaid customer can make, from any bank, is Bs. 30 or US$1.20 and the maximum is Bs. 2,000 or US$80.58.

Digital
Digitel authorized agent. | photo: web

With information from B&N

Also read: Recharge your Digitel line with C2P Mobile Payment

Grace Sofia Delgado avatar

Journalist graduated from UNICA, Industrial Engineer from IUPSM and Udista from Núcleo Monagas. Resilient. Proud daughter of Dilcia Arreaza, From El Furrial, Editor, Professional Audio Editor, Cinephile, Musicologist and Presenter of the Daily News Summary. Married to La Verdad de Monagas since 2013!

See also  Naples, anti-terrorism: 7 Pakistanis arrested for receiving stolen goods and forging documents

You may also like

We have come down or they have come...

The most important news of May 4th

Older adult was found in a state of...

Pakistan defeated New Zealand in an ODI series...

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX tends sideways page 1

Hybrid work: objectives, indicators and performance

DeSantis signed the law that makes it easier...

Musikgymnasium Linz victorious | News.at

Deportivo Pereira prepares to receive Monagas for Copa...

Dresden: Toxic fumes released in Dresden printing works

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy