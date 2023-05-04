Digitel adjusted the rates of mobile phone plans in May

The minimum recharge that a prepaid customer can make, from any bank, is Bs. 30 or US$1.20 and the maximum is Bs. 2,000 or US$80.58.
Digitel mobile phone company adjusted the rates of its calling planscorresponding to the month of May 2023.
In that sense, the Smart Plus 2 GB plan is priced at Bs. 69.89 or US$2.81 at the current exchange rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).
This plan offers the user 2,048 megabytes100 minutes of calls to any operator and 100 text messages.
For his part, the Radicall Plus plan costs Bs. 12 or US$0.48. The user will pay what he consumes, since this is the basic plan of the company.
Digitel adjusted smart plan
The Intelligent 500 plan now has a value of Bs. 17.06 or US$0.68. It has 500 megabytes, 500 minutes to any operator and 500 text messages.
It should be remembered that the minimum recharge that a prepaid customer can make, from any bank, is Bs. 30 or US$1.20 and the maximum is Bs. 2,000 or US$80.58.
