The pandemic, which has changed so much in our world and in our lives, has only reinforced the trend towards digitization and exponentially accentuated it in the world of work, education, human relations, communication, and politics. Today it is a factor of primary importance even for the vision and the exercise of power itself.

The weight of digitization in our daily lives, with its enormous opening of opportunities and also with its already proven threat of risks, forces us to rescue values ​​that have invaded, reduced or mediated, such as human closeness, presence, contact with the other, enrichment through sharing, face-to-face dialogue, all so necessary for the exercise of freedom, the formation of conscience, the development of individuality and personality.

To the concerns of the first world about digitization we must incorporate ours, which range from connectivity to content, from the productive use of networks to their dependence, from the creative freedom that it promises to the appropriation of time and interests. It is not a question, then, of denying the possibilities of digitization, still incipient among us and with limitations of all kinds, but of thinking, for example, of education and highlighting that great void of a school universe impoverished by desertion. , the lack of teachers, the reduction of working days, the poor condition of the facilities, the budget shortage, the absence of incentives for learning and quality services.

Obtaining the best fruits of digitization and reducing the risks of a dangerous dependence on it forces us to think primarily in this field, that of education, a space in which values ​​of presence and human contact are promoted, giving meaning to lives , feed empathy and generosity, contribute to the formation of identity and esprit de corps, flourish in initiatives and purposes, allow the discovery of oneself and of the other.

Caring deeply about education will allow us to avoid the risks that Nellie Bowles already pointed out in 2019 in an article by the The New York Times when he said that “there is a new and curious reality: human contact is becoming a luxurious good”. She also reports in her delivery that a study supported by the United States National Institutes of Health reveals that the brains of children who spend a lot of time in front of screens present a premature thinning of the cerebral cortex that does not occur among those who do not they do. Another study would show that those who spend more than two hours a day on a screen obtain lower grades in tests of logic and language. The school, by contrast, encourages human interaction with the result of positive behaviors and emotions, encouragement and learning.

Absorbent digitization has served autocracies well. They prefer a society that does not think, that does not share, that spends its time on the networks and on what the networks offer. Both the elites and the autocratic political power administer a double control: that of the information that they deny to the citizen and that of the data that the user himself provides. They take their time and attention as ways to facilitate domination and power. digital technology It can cause isolation and overcrowding. Instantaneous communication alienates close people and affects family and friendship nuclei. Social interactions limited to networks can even significantly reduce people’s self-esteem and ability.

Experts agree that the digitization of information and politics has disrupted our relationship with the truth, with the other, with personal responsibility towards the community. Hence the urgency of a model based on the person, on freedoms and on human interaction. Digitization cannot replace our presence or our willingness to coexist.

