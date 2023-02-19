In the midst of the political polarization facing Colombia, the former mayor of Medellín, Sergio Fajardo, announced the official inauguration of his new political party Dignity and Commitment who together with former senator Jorge Enrique Robledo lead for the upcoming electoral contests.

After the failure that the paisa obtained in the last presidential electionsreturns to the political arena in order to found a centrist political partythis with a view to being an alternative to the polarization that is maintained in the country between sympathizers of the National Government and the opposition.

Also read: The “Nazi” photo that put the government and the opposition to fight

The new leader of the party announced that this February 18 the political party that will seek to be a representation of ideologies of the center in Colombia will present itself.

“Tomorrow we join @dignidad_col and Citizen Commitment to build a new political party in Colombia. We are going to be the third force to lead the change, ”Fajardo announced on his Twitter account.

Likewise, the other leader in charge of representing the new party, Jorge Enrique Robledo, announced in previous days his enthusiasm for participating in a new political exercise with which they hope to achieve success with a large number of candidates and votes in the next regional elections. which will be released in the coming months.

“#DignidadYCompromiso is the new political party for the real change that Colombia needs and that we will found on February 18. Because there are not two options in politics in the country but three. With #DignidadYCompromiso we will promote the broadest unity capable of moving the country forward, ”said Robledo on his social networks.

Besides: Controversy over the appointment of Sebastián Guanumen, new consul in Chile

One of the challenges posed by Fajardo in the coming months is to be the third strongest political force in Colombia, this for the October 29 elections where governors, mayors, deputies, councilors and mayors will be elected.