Dignity of women victims of sexual violence in the armed conflict

Today, May 31, at the headquarters of the Ombudsman’s Office in Quibdó, Chocó, there will be a discussion and a space for dialogue between women to commemorate May 25.

The Unit for Victims, the Quibdó Victims Roundtable, organizations of women victims and human rights defenders will hold a discussion called “Dignifying women victims of sexual violence in the framework of the armed conflict and the transforming power to continue advancing and achieving a Total Peace”.

This space is given within the framework of the commemoration of May 25, Day of the dignity of women victims of sexual violence in the context of armed conflict, which allows recognition of their forms of resistance and resilience in the face of actions that have violated the bodies of women, it will also allow listening to the voices that have managed to break the chains of silence and speak from their own experiences.

During the development of the day, it is contemplated to carry out a minute of silence in honor of all the victims, a harmonization ritual, which manages to connect the body and mind with good energies, to cleanse and achieve better results in this space. Also, the exhibitors will talk to publicize the different actions that are developed in favor of women and how you can access them.

“This conversation is important because women have come through a process of resilience in the territory, despite all the situations that we experience daily in the framework of the armed conflict, many of us continue to be violated and this process of resisting has to be made known, we little by little we have managed to overcome these violent acts and have self-respect, that is what we have been able to build to contribute to peace”, said Damaris Palacios of the Mujeres que Podemos Foundation.

Palacios highlighted the importance of talking with women victims of rape because it has been a great challenge for them to continue living in the midst of an armed conflict, she considers it necessary to hear their voices and opinions, because women cannot continue to be seen as sexual objects.

For her part, Sandra Viviana Alfaro Yara, director (e) of the Chocó Territorial Unit for Victims said: “These spaces seek to recognize the dignity of the victims and that society in general recognizes all the transforming power that they have had , which has been through the support of their organizations and gathering spaces. From the Unit we seek to accompany and that, within the framework of the guarantees of rights, victims of sexual violence in Chocó are allowed to feel close, that from the institutional framework we join them”.