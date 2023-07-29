DIJIN provided details of the operation where alias “Cordillera” was killed in Meta – news

Authorities carried out a search and search procedure for the purpose of capturing Emilton Julio Aguilar, alias “Cordillera”, the main ringleader of the Gonzalo Oquendo Urrego Substructure of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia Organized Armed Group known as the Gulf Clan, was killed.

DIJIN investigators and commandos managed to find the location of alias “Cordillera”, in a hotel located in the village of San Miguel de Pescadero in the municipality of Puerto Gaitán – Meta, where he had hidden when he intended to travel to the department of Casanare.

During the police procedure, alias “Cordillera”, he resisted capture, attacking the uniformed officers with the throwing of a fragmentation grenade, which when detonated caused injuries to a teenager and two of the investigators, events in which he was killed by of the commands this ringleader.

criminal record

Alias ​​”Cordillera” began his criminal life at the age of 21, adding more than 25 years of criminal activity in which he would have assumed important positions in various criminal gangs, where he managed to relate to the now extradited alias “Otoniel” and the current Chief of staff of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, “Chiquito Malo”.

Emilton Julio Aguilar joined the ranks of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia in 1998, in the Héroes de los Llanos and Guaviare bloc, where he was a member of ‘Dairo Antonio Úsuga David’; In 2006 he participated in the demobilization program, but a short time later he continued his criminal career, until in 2015 he was captured for the crimes of simple kidnapping and homicide, being confined in the Espinal prison (Tolima), in the year In 2018, he regained his freedom and continued with his criminal activity in the departments of Antioquia and Córdoba.

In 2019, he was included in the cartel of the most wanted by the National Police, where he was classified as one of the most dangerous men in this area of ​​the country along with Nelson Darío Hurtado Simanca, alias “Marihuano”, who was the second ringleader. of the Clan del Golfo and right hand of “Otoniel” to date.

With the purpose of evading the public force, alias “cordillera” was sent to the Eastern Plains to assume relevant positions in the Gonzalo Oquendo Urrego substructure, initially, as manager of the financial component, then as zone leader and in September 2022 assumed as the main ringleader of the substructure.

“Cordillera”, led criminal activities such as homicide, drug trafficking and extortion to the agricultural, livestock and merchants union in the departments of Meta, Casanare and Vichada, from there, coordinated the control of drug trafficking routes in the border area between Colombia and Venezuela .

This person was immersed in several investigations for the occurrence of 12 homicides; likewise, within the investigative process it was found that “Cordillera” had 204 members under its command, including 167 from the targeted criminal component and 37 from the armed component.

More details of the operation

The injured uniformed officers and the adolescent received immediate medical attention, were extracted in an Air Force helicopter and taken to the city of Villavicencio where the medical report is expected.

During the police operation, a pistol-type firearm and a supplier with 9-millimeter caliber ammunition were seized.

The result of this operation affects the criminal link of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, in the face of criminal activities ordered by the general staff, as well as the loss of articulation for the control of drug trafficking routes to Venezuela.

Source: Police Criminal Investigation Directorate – DIJIN

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

