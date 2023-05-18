Dilapidated and unsafe structure seized in Oristano – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ORISTANO, MAY 18 – A dilapidated building was seized by Forestry Corps personnel in Brabau, near the first pier on the seafront of Torre Grande, in Oristano.



The structure, as the foresters ascertained, was unsafe and “constituted a serious danger for those who accessed it through a large gap created by the collapse of a gate at the entrance”.



Various waste was found inside the building, including concrete slabs containing asbestos.



The whole area has been cordoned off. A well not far away was also locked up, hidden in the scrub and devoid of any protective barrier. (HANDLE).

