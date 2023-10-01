Dilian Francisca Toro asks Gustavo Petro not to interfere in the campaign

In a strong statement through the social network

The statement by the candidate for the Governorship of Valle del Cauca came after the head of state, through the same social network, referred to the candidacies that were revoked by the National Electoral Council, in clear defense of three candidates. .

“Political alternatives have been hit in local elections.

What has happened in the Valley, in Santander, in Santa Marta, is to shamelessly return local politics to the traditional layers of Colombian politics, passing the free will of the people through the belt.

“We must immediately cite the highest authority for electoral guarantees,” Petro wrote.

The disqualified candidates that Gustavo Petro refers to are Rodolfo Hernández, candidate for the Governor of Santander; Patricia Caicedo, candidate for Mayor of Santa Marta, and Tulio Gómez, candidate for Governor of Valle del Cauca, all found disqualified by the electoral court.

The Petro survey

To this publication, the president added a voting intention survey for the Government of Valle published by the Silla Vacía, with the comment: “You understand what is happening”, in which Dilian Francisca Toro appears with 32.4% of votes. voting intention and Tulio Gómez with 27.7%.

In addition to the multiple criticisms he received from different sectors for interfering in politics, Gustavo Petro’s publication was interpreted as a hint against the former governor and candidate for the Governorship of Valle, who quickly complained to the president.

“Gustavo, the country falling apart, the violent destroying security, the economy in decline and you, unraveling the institutions from the comfort of social networks.

I invite you to govern and no longer unbalance democracy, which thanks to it today allows you to be in power; “The country does not deserve this treatment from you,” wrote Dilian Francisca Toro.

“Let’s start by giving guarantees to everyone in this electoral process, being respectful of the rulings and the institutions; “Political peace begins there,” added the candidate.

Dilian’s survey

Hours later, Petro wrote again in response to Toro: “My role in elections is that all the forces

politicians can participate through the free popular vote, democracy is not about being given elections as a gift.”

To which the candidate wrote: “Gustavo, I have been working for democracy for 30 years, they have never given me anything.

Or perhaps the elections were given to you by the opponent that you now defend?

Finally, Dilian Francisca Toro added “And if you are talking about balance, since you started participating in electoral politics from the presidency, I invite you to share this accumulation of surveys in Valle del Cauca,” and attached an electoral tracking that shows the evolution of the voting intention for the Governorship, in which she appears with 58.4% compared to 29.6% for Tulio Gómez.

