Dilian Francisca Toro leads the race for the Government of Valle with a wide advantage

Dilian Francisca Toro leads the race for the Government of Valle with a wide advantage

With less than a month left until the October 29 elections, Dilian Francisca Toro remains with a wide advantage as the favorite to win the Governorship of Valle del Cauca.

This is shown by a survey by the National Consulting Center, carried out in 10 locations in the Valley, including Cali, to find out the voting intention for the first position in the department.

To the question “thinking about the upcoming elections for the Governor of Valle del Cauca, if the candidates were the ones on the card, which of them would you vote for?”, the citizens surveyed responded as follows:

Dilian Francisca Bull 38.4%
Tulio Alberto Gómez Giraldo 20.3%
Ferney Humberto Lozano Camelo 7.6%
Santiago Castro Gómez 2.1%
Oscar Gamboa Zúñiga 1.9%
Luis Fernando Velázquez Good 1.1%
William Andrés Cruz 0.4%
Blank vote 14.4%

The survey was carried out between September 25 and October 2 and consulted the voting intentions of 1,221 people in households. The margin of error of the study is */- 2.9% (see technical sheet).

Reaction

Upon learning of the results of this measurement, Dilian Francisca Toro thanked the people of Valle del Cauca for their recognition.

“Surveys are important indicators of public opinion, although they are not a definitive result in an electoral process. I appreciate the recognition that people give to my proposals. That motivates me to continue working with all the determination and love that characterizes me, to achieve the governorship of the Valley, and thus be able to work with my experience and authority for the safety, well-being and development of my department. I invite you to continue working together for this purpose. This October 29 we will have the real survey,” said the candidate.

Comments

