Dilian likes the dispersion

Being the favorite in an electoral competition implies being seen by the other contenders as the candidate to win and, therefore, being the target of attacks that come from one side and the other…

In the case of the competition for the governorship of Valle del Cauca, three months and three weeks before the elections, former governor Dilian Francisca Toro remains the only favorite, since she leads the vote intention polls alone and, therefore, , its containers line up batteries against it.

However, so far, none of the other candidates for Governor have managed to consolidate in second place…

Although now the panorama is different from that of two months ago, when only the left was in the process of choosing a candidate to face it, and there are already several candidates willing to fight it, the scenario continues to be favorable for the president of the Partido de la U .

Due to the natural wear and tear that having the power of the department for two consecutive periods implies, there are several political sectors that dream of defeating Toro and are working with the purpose of achieving it, but they are so dispersed that, as things are going, they may end up making it easier for him. the triumph.

With the candidacies of Santiago Castro, who will have the endorsement of the right-wing parties; Óscar Gamboa, who will go for independent sectors, and Ferney Lozano, on the left, the anti-Dilian vote will be divided into at least three aspects, but the division could be even greater if Fernando Tamayo is endorsed by the Conservative Party and Tulio Gómez , after going around so many times, he ends up running for Governor of Valle…

Thus, while the vote against her can be divided into three, four or even five candidates, Dilian Francisca Toro, in addition to her party – which is the largest electoral machine in the Valley – has the support of the Liberal Party, of the majority of Cambio Radical and of the majority of the Conservative Party, which wrongly counted give it a start of more than 500,000 votes, a party that none of its competitors have today.

In short: the more gubernatorial candidates emerge, the easier the road will be for Toro. The only way to really compete with the ex-governor is with a unity candidacy… Will her contenders be able to agree?

