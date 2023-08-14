DIM 3 América 1: Tactical review of Alfredo Arias in Cali

Even with 10, America failed to decipher again the solid defense of those led by Alfredo Ariaswho took three points and a joy for the paisas that today are second in the league in a partial way.

The next challenge for América de Cali will be against Atlético Nacional in Medellín, in a match that is already losing 3-1 in the first leg of the Colombia Cup. The Powerful, for his part, will visit Pasto with the same difference, 3 to 1 in favor to seek classification.

By league, America will visit the Envigado in Antioquia territory, while the DIM must ratify its good moment against the Petroleum Alliance at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

