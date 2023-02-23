Daniel Londoño scored this Wednesday the 2-2 tie for Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) in his visit to El Nacional, from Quito, in the first leg of the second preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores de América.

Londoño’s goal came in the 87th minute, while his teammate Ever Valencia scored the first goal of the game after 18 minutes. Byron Palacios, at 56, and Ronnie Carrillo, at 67, scored the goals for the Ecuadorian team.

The tie at the end of the “Mighty of the Mountain” match, appeased to a certain extent the feeling of problems with which he came out to meet in Quito.

The return match, for the qualification to the third preliminary phase, will be played next Wednesday, March 1 in Colombia.

Independiente Medellín showed signs of a better football harmony between the lines, its attentive members were there to defend the incisive attacks that the rival proposed at the start of the game, and then attacked with precision and depth to make the Ecuadorian defense uncomfortable.

Three touches from the Colombians were enough to break the local defense and score the first goal: The Argentine Luciano Pons received a pass between the lines from David Loaiza and from the final line crossed backwards for the precise shot at the end of the goal by Valencia, at minute 18.

The action of the goal had been annulled in the first instance by the Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera, but from the VAR his compatriot Andrés Cunha alerted him that the action had been legitimate.

As soon as the second half began, El Nacional wasted an opportunity to tie, after a rejection with the hand of defender Andrés Cadavid that was sanctioned as a penalty and taken by Jerry Parrales, but goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera blocked the shot at minute 50.

To determine that the rejection with Cadavid’s hand gave a penalty, it was also necessary to resort to VAR.

The equalizing goal originated from an unexpected action, after a cross into the Medellín area, the ball bounced between a defender and the goalkeeper, who was left without reaction, before the timely intervention of the attacker Palacios who, with the goal at his disposal , he pushed the ball into the back of the arc at minute 56.

Tejera sanctioned a new penalty, in which there was no need to review in the VAR, the scorer Carrillo was the winner, who completely deceived the goalkeeper Mosquera at minute 67.

The DIM reacted and launched vehemently in search of an equalizer, reaching its goal at minute 87, through a shot from close range by Londoño, who fished a rebound after a corner kick.

With information from EFE Agency*