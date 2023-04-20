DIM loses at the last minute against Nacional from Uruguay

Nacional from Uruguay beat Colombian Independiente Medellín 2-1 this Wednesday with a goal at minute 95 from Argentine Fabián Noguera that assured ‘Tricolor’ first place in Group B of the Copa Libertadores.

As had happened days ago in Venezuela, those led by Álvaro Gutiérrez won with a goal in the last moments and they are going with perfect pace after two disputed days.

At the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo, the Colombian team opted for an eleven in which Felipe Pardo and Miguel Monsalve were in charge of assisting the attackers Luciano Pons and Diber Cambindo.

For his part, midfielder Andrés Ricaurte began the game on the bench that meant his return to a squad after missing some games due to injury.

On the other side, Gutiérrez opted for the experience of Diego Polenta to accompany the Argentine Noguera on the last line, who played conditioned by the yellow card he received after 30 seconds.

In addition, he once again left Franco Fagundez out and included Pereiro, who this year returned to the club where he was trained after several seasons in Europe where he played for the Dutch PSV and Italian Cagliari.

And after several games without showing his best level, the number 20 of the ‘Tricolor’ opened the game after 37 minutes with a shot from the angle in which he brought out the power of his left leg.

Thus, Nacional got 1-0 up against a team that dominated the first minutes and was even very close to converting after a good play by Pons that ended with a high shot by Cambindo.

In the second half, the number 27 of DIM -author of three goals in the last two games of the local tournament- was again the one who created the most danger for goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

However, the lack of assistance that at times he received from his teammates led the coach, David González, to send Déinner Quiñones and Emerson Batalla to the field instead of Pardo and Monsalve.

Around 70 minutes in, Nacional generated one of the clearest strikes of the match through a free kick executed by Federico Martínez that crashed against the post when the visiting goalkeeper could do nothing.

However, the one who found the goal was Independiente Medellín thanks to a good header from Pons, who at minute 79 took advantage of a cross from Quiñones to equalize the game.

Already at the end, when it seemed that the match would end with a tie, Noguera took advantage of a rebound inside the area after a direct free kick executed by Diego Zabala and beat goalkeeper Luis Vázquez to seal the final 2-1.

With the victory, Nacional leads Group B with six points, while Brazilian Internacional has four points, Independiente Medellín one and Venezuelan Metropolitanos none.

On the next day, Nacional will visit Internacional on May 3, the same day that the duel between DIM and Metropolitanos will be played in Colombia.