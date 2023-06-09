Home » DIM savors the classification to the second round of Libertadores after victory
News

DIM savors the classification to the second round of Libertadores after victory

by admin
DIM savors the classification to the second round of Libertadores after victory

Deportivo Independiente Medellín savors the qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores after beating the Venezuelan Metropolitanos 0-1 this Thursday, in the fifth of the six days of the group stage of the tournament, where the paisa team is located at the top of Group B.

Those led by Juan Sebastián Botero emerged victorious from the Olympic stadium of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), in Caracas, thanks to the goal scored by Emerson Batalla shortly after the second half of the game began, with little intensity during the first half.

The “Rojo de la Montaña”, who traveled to Caracas without striker Diber Cambindo for a possible transfer to Mexican soccer, added three points and reached ten, with which he dethroned Brazilian Internacional, who accumulates seven points after drawing 1 -1 this Wednesday with the Uruguayan Nacional, who has eight.

Metropolitanos, with no hope of qualifying, remains in the bottom of their group, with no points and five losses.

See also  [Frontline interviews]Fuyang people cry: people's hearts are scarier than viruses | Shanghai | Discrimination

You may also like

Closed due to overcrowding: rush of customers to...

The EU urges Meta to take “immediate action”...

Kanner Morales tells how his brother Kaleth’s hit...

Putin: Ukrainian counteroffensive has definitely started

MS-13 gang member will spend 8 years behind...

war between liars

Fire simulation system at Zweibrücken airfield

Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 30...

Pereirano in Colombia goalball team

“5 days in June” | TUCcurrent

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy