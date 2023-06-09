DIM savors the classification to the second round of Libertadores after victory

Deportivo Independiente Medellín savors the qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores after beating the Venezuelan Metropolitanos 0-1 this Thursday, in the fifth of the six days of the group stage of the tournament, where the paisa team is located at the top of Group B.

Those led by Juan Sebastián Botero emerged victorious from the Olympic stadium of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), in Caracas, thanks to the goal scored by Emerson Batalla shortly after the second half of the game began, with little intensity during the first half.

The “Rojo de la Montaña”, who traveled to Caracas without striker Diber Cambindo for a possible transfer to Mexican soccer, added three points and reached ten, with which he dethroned Brazilian Internacional, who accumulates seven points after drawing 1 -1 this Wednesday with the Uruguayan Nacional, who has eight.

Metropolitanos, with no hope of qualifying, remains in the bottom of their group, with no points and five losses.