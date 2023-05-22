DIM will play this Tuesday against the Uruguayan Nacional

Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) seeks to shake up Group B this Tuesday when it hosts the Uruguayan Nacional on the fourth date, who hopes to return home with the qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

“Bolso” leads the zone with two wins and a draw in three games (7 points) and is escorted by Internacional (5), followed by Medellín (4), which has just won 4-2 in its previous outing against Metropolitanos ( 0), which he left eliminated.

Despite the crisis that he experienced with the departure of coach David González, the Colombian team arrives at this crucial duel with the illusion of equaling the score of the leader and motivated by his entry into the semifinal home runs of the local tournament, an instance in which he debuted the Saturday with a 2-2 draw against Millonarios.

With the interim coach Sebastián Botero, the “Powerful” is going for his second victory in the group to get into the fight for the classification, despite the fact that injuries threaten his plans, as he waits for the recovery of goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, he has with striker Díber Cambindo ailments and midfielder Andrés Ricaurte is overloaded.

In addition, wingers Felipe Pardo and Émerson Batalla are ruled out due to their medical situation, while Éver Valencia remains in doubt due to a relapse.

Meanwhile, the tricolor squad traveled to Medellín with 21 players and without midfielder Francisco Ginella, still recovering from surgery, to go for a vital victory, a victory that would leave them with 10 points with two dates to go.

The coach Álvaro Gutiérrez will possibly repeat the starting eleven he used against Inter, from which he got a valuable 2-2 draw from Porto Alegre, which keeps him as the lone leader thanks to Fabián Noguera’s agonizing goal in the 91st minute.

The only adjustment that the coach will possibly make will be in the offensive trident with the return of Alfonso Trezza and the inclusion of Franco Fagúndez to accompany Juan Ignacio Ramírez, so Federico Martínez would stay on the bench.

Nacional closed its participation in the Uruguayan Soccer Opening Tournament 10 days ago, in which it finished second and Peñarol, with the trophy. In their last match, they thrashed Montevideo City Torque 0-4 with a brace from Ramírez and goals from Diego Zabala and Yonathan Rodríguez.

The match between Medellín and Nacional, first and third in Group B, respectively, will be played at 7:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT on Wednesday) at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, under the refereeing of Peruvian Diego Haro.