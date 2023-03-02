Colombian-Armenian winger Jordy Monroy and striker Diber Cambindo scored the goals with which Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) beat El Nacional 2-1 and this Wednesday he got his pass to Phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores, in which he will play against the winner of the series between Magallanes and Always Ready.

El Poderoso, led by David González, was subdued in the first half by Paraguayan Ever Hugo Almeida’s team, but in the complementary stage they managed to overcome their rival, with whom they equalized 2-2 in the first leg played in Quito.

However, there was a scare when with three minutes to go the winger Jerry Parrales discounted and fueled the illusion of his team, which, however, was not enough to qualify.

Despite being away from home, the visitors took control of the game from the first minutes and had their first goal opportunity in the 6th minute with a header from central defender Jhonnier Chalá that went over Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo’s goal.

The Ecuadorian team continued to attack an out-of-place rival, in which midfielder Andrés Ricaurte and wingers Felipe Pardo and Ever Valencia weighed little, those called to create football.

So the clear opportunities for El Nacional arrived with shots from midfielder Madison Julio and Parrales that were saved by Mosquera Marmolejo, who began to become the figure of the party.

However, the clearest of the initial stage reached 41 and it was for the DIM in a free-kick play in which Ricaurte sent a cross that was headed first by center-back Andrés Cadavid and then by Monroy, that crashed the ball into the right post of David Cabezas.

For the complementary stage, the hosts balanced the charges and the game was played back and forth, opportunities appeared in both goals.

The best of the Colombians came in a play in which the winger Pardo took advantage of a bad clearance from the full-back Brayan Nazareno and, without dropping the ball, unleashed a left-footed shot from medium distance that Cabezas saved.

In this context, it was 1-0 in a great play in which the Argentine striker Luciano Pons held the ball after a long pass and enabled Monroy, who entered the area and with a right-footed shot he defeated the resistance of the visiting goalkeeper at 66.

The host team continued to attack and got the final 2-0 score six minutes later from a free kick in which Ricaurte sent in a cross and Cambindo, who had been on the field for five minutes, headed his head to make the fans who attended the Atanasio stadium celebrate Girardot.

El Nacional, which faded after the two goals, suffered another setback when center-back Andrés Micolta kicked Pardo and was sent off by Brazilian referee Raphael Claus.

In the end, in the 92nd minute, the winger Parrales took advantage of a bad clearance from a corner kick to send the ball into the back of the net, although that did not reach the Ecuadorians who were left out of the continental tournament.

The DIM withstood the attack at the last minute and now awaits a rival between Magallanes and Always Ready, a series that the Chileans win for 3-0 and that will be defined on Thursday in Bolivia.

With information from EFE Agency*