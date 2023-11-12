Dimar led exercise to prevent fuel dumping at sea

In a show of preparation and effective coordination, Dimar led a maritime protection drill in the city. The exercise, led by the local Harbor Master’s Office, evaluated the response capacity of vessels, port facilities and entities involved in cases of fuel dumping at sea.

The drill proposed the simulation of the maritime accident of the Mar Azul ship, flying the Chinese flag, which experienced a loss of steering and collided with the Puerto Nuevo Port Society dock, triggering the spill of approximately two tons of IFO 380 type fuel. The activated response was the ‘Mutual Aid Plan’, with the collaboration of the Drummond Ltda. Port Facility, the Colombian Navy Coast Guard Station and the Invemar environmental emergency response group.

From Puerto Nuevo, the Incident Command System was successfully executed, deploying barriers to contain the spilled product and managing to collect 90% of it.

Corpamag, the environmental authority, carried out the sampling and monitoring of the drill by activating the Marine and Coastal Environmental Emergencies Response Group (Gama).

Within the framework of the new National Contingency Plan, the Santa Marta Harbor Master’s Office stands out as the coordinating and operational entity in these situations. In addition, it provides modeling on the behavior of the product in the sea, carried out by the Caribbean Oceanographic and Hydrographic Research Center (Cioh), for the monitoring and control of the entities involved, as well as the verification of environmental sensitivity maps.

The exercise was attended by international observers, including the Norwegian Maritime Authority (Nma), which praised the management and response of the drill. Colombian entities such as the National Hydrocarbons Agency (Anh), the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (Ungrd), the National Environmental License Authority and the ministries of Mines and Energy, and Environment and Sustainable Development also participated. Companies such as Petrobras Colombia SA, Sociedad Portuaria Río Córdoba (Sprc), Cenit Ecopetrol and the Maritime Services Company Saam Towage were an active part in this crucial exercise.

The drill led by Dimar in Santa Marta is an advance in preparation to face critical situations of fuel dumping at sea. Effective coordination between national and international entities demonstrates the port’s ability to respond and mitigate environmental risks.

