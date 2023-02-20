Home News Dimar reports wave height in Santa Marta due to strong winds
The General Maritime Directorate (Dimar) through the Oceanographic and Hydrographic Research Center of the Caribbean (CIOH), informs that, given the continuity of the strong winds in the Colombian Caribbean, the height of the waves will be present mainly in Puerto Bolívar, Riohacha, Santa Marta, Barranquilla, Cartagena, CoveñasTurbo, San Andres and Providencia.

The monitoring system carried out by Dimar, foresees that during the next 72 hours the behavior of the winds in an east and northeast direction will present with intensities between 20 and 30 knots (37 and 55 km/h) and a wave height of no more than 3.5 meters. Likewise, dry weather conditions with mostly clear skies are expected for the Caribbean Sea.

“The call is reiterated for the maritime union and the community to take extreme security measures in the development of maritime activities, especially for vessels that are sailing on the high seas, those that carry out artisanal fishing activities and also for bathers. that they carry out activities around the beaches”, said the Dirmar in a statement.

In turn, he pointed out that the CIOH will continue with the permanent monitoring of these conditions to safeguard human life at seaTherefore, the community is invited to be aware of the meteorological reports that are issued and disseminated through the social networks of the Colombian Maritime Authority @dimarcolombia and the CIOH website

