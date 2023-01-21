In Santa Marta these conditions are expected to continue for the next 48 hours, on Saturday there will be strong rainfall with winds around 10 kmh. In addition, it is estimated that by Sunday the strong breezes in the ciudad.

The General Maritime Directorate (Dimar)through its Meteorological Service National Marine, reported through its official website that there will be strong winds in the city of Santa Marta, this as a preventive measure. As strong winds are likely to increase along with the waves.

Likewise, it is evaluated that the height in the waves oscillates 2.5 meters.