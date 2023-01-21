Home News Dimar warns of strong winds this weekend in Santa Marta
News

Dimar warns of strong winds this weekend in Santa Marta

by admin
Dimar warns of strong winds this weekend in Santa Marta

In Santa Marta these conditions are expected to continue for the next 48 hours, on Saturday there will be strong rainfall with winds around 10 kmh. In addition, it is estimated that by Sunday the strong breezes in the ciudad.

It may interest you: Possible increase in wave height and strong winds in Santa Marta due to tropical wave

The General Maritime Directorate (Dimar)through its Meteorological Service National Marine, reported through its official website that there will be strong winds in the city of Santa Marta, this as a preventive measure. As strong winds are likely to increase along with the waves.

Also read: Santa Marta, would have increased waves and strong winds

Likewise, it is evaluated that the height in the waves oscillates 2.5 meters.

See also  Prices, Finance fines gas stations in Treviso, Parin: "Only formal infringement"

You may also like

Embrace Life: Celebrate International Hug Day

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Actor of the novel ‘Ugly Betty’ died

Ceasefire will only be discussed in subsequent meetings

In Arauca, deaths in traffic accidents decreased thanks...

Colombia vs. Peru. What time does the National...

Two people were murdered in the Primero de...

Cali expands youth platforms

Culture would have a home – El Diario

CámComercio present at the world’s largest tourism fair:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy