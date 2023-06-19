Dimayor confirms schedules for the FPC final between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional

The first leg will be played on June 21.

After the matches of the semifinals of the Colombian League where Millonarios defeated Independiente Medellín 2-1 and Atlético Nacional beat Deportivo Pasto 3-2, Dimayor announced the schedules of the round-trip matches of the final of the Colombian Professional Soccer.

Through a statement, Dimayor announced that the first leg of the final between Atlético Nacional and Millonarios will be in Medellín on Wednesday, June 21 at 8:00 p.m.

It was also indicated that the second leg will be played on Saturday June 24 at 7:00 pm in Bogotá.

