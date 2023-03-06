The summons is for Tuesday, March 7, in person, unlike the request of the Presidency of the Republic, which proposed to do it virtually.

The President of Peru, In Boluartewill go to the Prosecutor’s Office to give his testimony for the investigation into the 70 deaths registered in the anti-government demonstrations.

“The decision of the doctor (Boluarte) to participate in the proceedings of the Prosecutor’s Office has always been positive and with all the will to want to help in the investigation of the truth,” said lawyer Kelly Montenegro to the newspaper El Comercio.

The lawyer added that “the issue is that if the Prosecutor’s Office indicates that the procedure will be in person, then it will go in person.”

Montenegro assured that “there is no intention of wanting to hinder or hinder the work carried out by the National Prosecutor’s Office. Never”.

In this sense, he announced that this Sunday he will have a coordination meeting with the president on the subject of his notification to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Consulted on Friday at a press conference, Boluarte replied that she would be attending “with great pleasure.”

The National Prosecutor’s Office opened a preliminary investigation against the head of state last January.

The investigations revolve around the alleged crimes of genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries due to deaths and injuries from anti-government protests.

Included in the preliminary investigation are the President of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola; his predecessor Pedro Angulo; Defense Minister Jorge Chávez, and former ministers Víctor Rojas and César Cervantes.

Origin of protests against Dina Boluarte

Social protests erupted in Peru after the failed coup by former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, 2022.

The demonstrations continued with a series of mobilizations and confrontations with the forces of order demanding Boluarte’s resignation.

In addition, the demonstrators demanded the closure of Congress, the advancement of the general elections and the calling of a constituent assembly.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, 48 people died during clashes with law enforcement.

A policeman lost his life after being burned alive and 11 other people due to roadblocks by protesters.

President Boluarte confirmed another death from these same causes, that of a patient who needed to get to Lima but was held up in the blockades.

Unicef reported the death of an unborn baby, in addition to the death of a woman in the northern region of La Libertad.

