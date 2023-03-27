The 2023 Annual Meeting of the China Development Forum opens

Ding Xuexiang read out the congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping and delivered a keynote speech

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 26. The 2023 annual meeting of the China Development Forum opened in Beijing on the 26th. Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang attended the opening ceremony, read out the congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping and delivered a keynote speech.

Ding Xuexiang said that President Xi Jinping sent a special congratulatory letter, which fully reflects the great importance attached to the China Development Forum. The past year was an extremely important year in China‘s development process. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, we have calmly dealt with the impact of multiple unexpected factors at home and abroad, and maintained overall economic and social stability. This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We will adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the establishment of a new development pattern, focus on promoting high-quality development, and focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices to achieve economic quality. Effective improvement and reasonable growth in quantity will make a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

On March 26, the 2023 annual meeting of the China Development Forum opened in Beijing. Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang attended the opening ceremony, read out the congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping and delivered a keynote speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ling

Ding Xuexiang emphasized that opening up to the outside world is China‘s basic national policy and a distinctive symbol of contemporary China. China‘s continuous expansion of opening up to the outside world has not only developed itself, but also benefited the world. Our new development pattern is by no means a closed domestic cycle, but a more open domestic and international dual cycle. We will focus on promoting the mutual promotion of the domestic and international dual cycles, actively expand the import of high-quality products and services, and share market opportunities with all parties in other countries. Continue to expand market access, comprehensively optimize the business environment, implement national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, and make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital. More proactively align with high-standard international economic and trade rules, steadily expand rules, regulations, management, standards and other institutional openings, accelerate the creation of new highlands for opening up, and build a new system of higher-level open economy. Expand and optimize the layout of regional open space, encourage all regions to expand opening based on comparative advantages, promote the interactive and coordinated opening of the east, middle and west, and help promote coordinated regional development. Solidly promote the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, strive to achieve high-standard, sustainable, and people-friendly goals, and inject new impetus into global development and prosperity.

Ding Xuexiang said that we should work together to build an open world economy, share opportunities in opening up, meet challenges in cooperation, and promote the stable recovery of the world economy. He put forward five proposals: First, strengthen international macroeconomic policy coordination and avoid serious negative spillover effects from radical policy adjustments. The second is to adhere to true multilateralism, inject strong positive energy into the recovery of the world economy, and provide more stability and certainty. The third is to deepen international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation, and create an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory environment for technological development. The fourth is to build a green partnership, strengthen cooperation in clean energy, low-carbon environmental protection, pollution prevention and other fields, and cultivate new momentum for green development. Fifth, focus on promoting common development, actively implement global development initiatives, and jointly build a global development partnership that is united, equal, balanced, and inclusive.

This year’s China Development Forum is hosted by the Development Research Center of the State Council and the theme is “Economic Recovery: Opportunities and Cooperation”. Domestic and foreign experts and scholars, entrepreneurs, government officials and representatives of international organizations attended the opening ceremony.

