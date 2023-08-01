Ding Yanjun｜AI continues to organize finance and construction stocks to take over

Benefited from all the four major U.S. indexes closing in the red, driven by financial stocks and weight stocks, the weighted index rose 67 points today, closing at 17,212 points, back above the 5-day and 10-day moving averages.

Due to the slow depletion of inventories in the electronics industry and the delay in economic recovery, it is not easy to achieve substantial growth in performance in the short term. Some of the rising AI concept stocks are said to have a poor outlook, and some have mediocre performance after the announcement of financial reports. Most individual stocks’ financing and hedge ratios are too high, which means that the bargaining chips are chaotic, the market is overheated, and it is prone to large fluctuations or open high and low. The tide receded, investors woke up from their dreams, and the previously strong AI group began to weaken.

On the other hand, on July 1st, the new system of the average land rights regulations was launched, and the market worried that the exit of investors would affect the sales of construction companies, and the construction stock index began to weaken. Last week, the “Xinyi Housing Index” representing old houses and the “Cathay Real Estate Index” of pre-sold new houses both showed that housing prices in Taiwan continued to rise in the second quarter. Market funds began to shift from growth stocks to value stocks, driving the construction stock index to rebound.

2022 is a bleak year for financial stocks. The Russian debt crisis, the double drop of stocks and bonds, and the amount of claims from epidemic prevention insurance policies exceeded expectations. However, in 2023, the rain has passed and the profit has begun to return to the original level, and the investment value is slowly being recognized by the market.

As the rising AI stocks showed their true colors, market funds began to flow back to value stocks, the financial and insurance index continued to hit new highs, and the construction index also rebounded from the bottom.

It is expected that Taiwan stocks will fluctuate around 10,000 in the short term, and will grow with the economy in the long term. Electronic stocks have risen recently, and the chances of pulling back are high. It is recommended to buy value stocks on dips and invest in the long term.

Ding Yanjun, an analyst at Enlightenment Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.

