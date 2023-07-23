Home » Dingolfing-Landaz: 39-year-old dies shortly after an accident in the hospital
Dingolfing-Landaz: 39-year-old dies shortly after an accident in the hospital

Shortly after his car accident in the Dingolfing-Landau district, a 39-year-old succumbed to his serious injuries in the hospital. According to police reports from Sunday, the man drove his car off a road near Pilsting on Saturday. The car then crashed into the guardrail and rolled over on impact with a tree. The 39-year-old was thrown from the vehicle. A helicopter flew him to the hospital, where he died on Sunday night.

