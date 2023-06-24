Dinkelsbuehl | After shot – more details

As reported, a police officer shot a man in Dinkelsbühl today. The police arrested him in the morning when he hit cars with a vacuum cleaner pipe. After a few hours he is released. Around 11 a.m., the officers were called to an argument on Nördlinger Strasse. When they arrive, the 22-year-old is already on a bridge. Police spokeswoman Janine Mendel

As usual in such cases, it is now checked whether the use of the weapon was justified. Meanwhile, the public prosecutor’s office in Ansbach has filed an application for arrest against the 22-year-old.

