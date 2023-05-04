Home » Diocese of Valledupar will hold Expo María 2023
Diocese of Valledupar will hold Expo María 2023

The Diocese of Valledupar, through the Superior Council of the Legion of Mary of Valledupar, will carry out the diocesan event “for a synodal Church in communion, participation and mission.” Expo Maria is held to honor the “Mother of God” because she is the Mother of the eternal Son of God made man” (CIC 509). This year’s motto is: “The Virgin must be carried and taught to all men, for She is his Mother.” (ML 39.35)

ExpoMaría 2023 is an unforgettable experience with the Mother, which is why the image is premised on the question, do you want to know more about the Virgin Mary? The answer is for every devotee who wishes to immerse himself in the presence of God through the Most Holy Mary, to live that experience in its different invocations, dogmas and doctrines. It will be a tour of the altars where each one represents the different places in the world where love for the Most Holy Mary is proclaimed, in her various appearances.

“This event seeks to promote devotion to the Virgin Mary. Teach Catholics the importance of the Virgin in the life of Christians. Show a church on the way out, on mission”, explained María Lina Duarte Romero, president of the superior council of the Legion of María de Valledupar. She also said that, “May is a month to go on a mission hand in hand with the Virgin Mary. Bring the church to everyday spaces, unite the various Marian charisms of the Diocese, to strengthen the work of evangelization”.

The event will take place next Saturday, May 6, at Mayales Plaza Comercial – Stage 1, with exhibits, expositions, talks and catechism, starting at 10:00 am. At the end of the day, a Thanksgiving Eucharist will be celebrated. in Stage II, chaired by Monsignor Oscar José Vélez.

