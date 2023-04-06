Monsignor Édgar Aristizábal, pointed out that the Diocese of Yopal is leading a new campaign to strengthen the Food Bank, with which it seeks to link Casanareña institutions and families by providing food for the most needy families.

The Yopal food bank has been operating for 10 years, and currently helps some 300 families from various parish communities, who need to put food on their tables; not counting the people who visit the Diocese daily to ask for some food.

At this same point, there is also the Clothes Bank, where you can donate clothing that is new or, if possible, with few uses, since it must be delivered to those in need in a dignified manner.

People who want to support should go to the parking lot of the Parroquia San Miguel Arcángel located at Calle 19 No. 16-63.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

