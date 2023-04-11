Through a statement shared on social networks, it was learned that Diomedes of Jesus, son of the Cacique de La Junta, will premiere his new record production titled ‘A song for you’.

The vallenata music singer will be accompanied on the accordion by Franco Argüelles ‘The Colonel’.

“My people, here I present to you the list of composers who are part of our production. enjoy it from this April 13th on all digital platforms”, wrote the accordion player in an Instagram post.

The album that has 13 songswill be set by the Lyrics by renowned vallenato composers such as Diomedes Diaz, Aurelio Nunez, Carlos Amaris, Rolando Ochoa, Wilfran Castillo, among others.