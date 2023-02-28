Home News Diomedes Díaz or Rafel Orozco, who had the better voice?
Diomedes Díaz or Rafel Orozco, who had the better voice?

Through a publication on Instagram, a page revealed the unedited voices of the Vallenato singers Diomedes Díaz and Rafael Orozco, two gender icons Worldwide.

In the clip you hear a acapella the voice of ‘El Cacique de la Junta’ interpreting ‘The true culprit’; while ‘El ídolo’ sings ‘Momentos de amor’.

At the tuning level, Rafael Orozco’s voice was more melodic; however, the Diomedes differential was the feeling that gave him when he sang

Years ago, the vallenato expert Julio Oñate Martínez mentioned that Diomedes was characterized by intoning his voice differently, so could reach records second tenor.

On the other hand, he argued that Rafael Orozco is part of the baritone musical categorya fusion between that of the tenor (higher masculine voice, that is, with a higher range) and that of the bass (a lower register masculine voice, deep, resonant and dark sound).

