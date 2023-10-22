Diosdado Cabello’s Attacks on Opposition Primaries: A Spectacular Defeat for the Venezuelan Regime

Venezuelan Opposition Primaries Experience Spectacular Defeat for Regime’s Number Two

In a stunning blow to the Venezuelan regime, the primary elections held by the opposition on Sunday resulted in a resounding defeat for Diosdado Cabello Rondón, the Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). Cabello, who has been a vocal critic of the opposition’s electoral initiative, especially the candidacy of María Corina Machado, now faces the reality that he may have underestimated the determination of his opponents.

The opposition primaries have not been without their challenges. The regime has used every means at its disposal, both legal and illegal, to obstruct the process and ensure its own victory. The PSUV has mobilized its machinery, including economic resources, to dissuade voters from participating in the primaries. Reports of threats against voters, withholding of benefits, and the manipulation of essential resources like food, gas, and fuel have also emerged.

Notably, several candidates have shown unwavering determination in the face of adversity. While Henrique Capriles, leader of the Primero Justicia party, resigned, leaving his followers at a loss, Freddy Superlano of Voluntad Popular decided to endorse Machado, and Roberto Enríquez also stepped down. Former deputy and former governor César Pérez Vivas, former president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) Andrés Caleca, former deputy and founder of the Encuentro Ciudadano party Delsa Solórzano, AD candidate Carlos Prosperi, and lawyer Tamara Adrián continue to race for the opposition candidacy.

Cabello, who has been the main antagonist of the opposition’s primary elections, has used his platform on the El Mazo program and other government press conferences to denigrate and intimidate opposition candidates and voters. His rhetoric has included insults, mockery, and threats, aimed at undermining the leadership and discouraging support for the opposition.

Despite his efforts, Cabello’s influence appears to be waning. The election represents a pivotal moment for the opposition and highlights the shift in power dynamics within Venezuela. The internal struggle within the opposition has been closely watched, as it will determine who will challenge the ruling party in the 2024 elections.

The primary elections were marred by disinformation campaigns and attacks on the credibility of opposition leaders. AI-generated audios and false narratives were circulated to confuse and mislead voters. The opposition candidates and the National Primary Commission (CNdP) faced numerous challenges, including disqualification and mistrust. The CNE even refused to provide technical support unless the election date was changed.

Cabello’s role in undermining the primaries cannot be understated. From his use of social media to spread false information to his disparaging remarks about opposition candidates, he has made every effort to delegitimize the process. However, his tactics may have backfired as opposition candidates and voters have shown resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

As the primary elections conclude, the opposition now faces the task of unifying behind a single candidate to confront the ruling party’s power. The results of these elections will undoubtedly shape the future of Venezuela’s political landscape and test the strength of the opposition against the regime.

