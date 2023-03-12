The European External Action Service share with , the step could contribute to stability in the region, for whose security both countries played a central role. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also explained , we support any initiative that can help to reduce tensions. At the same time, Iran is called on to refrain from all – quote – “destabilizing actions”. Earlier, the United Nations also had the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia welcomed emphasizing the role of China , which had hosted the recent talks.

Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran severed ties in 2016. At that time, Saudi Arabia had a prominent Shiite cleric executed. As a result, demonstrators in Iran attacked Saudi Arabian diplomatic missions.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 12, 2023.

