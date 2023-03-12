Home News Diplomacy – EU welcomes rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia
News

Diplomacy – EU welcomes rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia

by admin
Diplomacy – EU welcomes rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia
The European External Action Service share with, the step could contribute to stability in the region, for whose security both countries played a central role. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also explained, we support any initiative that can help to reduce tensions. At the same time, Iran is called on to refrain from all – quote – “destabilizing actions”. Earlier, the United Nations also had the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia welcomed emphasizing the role of China, which had hosted the recent talks.

Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran severed ties in 2016. At that time, Saudi Arabia had a prominent Shiite cleric executed. As a result, demonstrators in Iran attacked Saudi Arabian diplomatic missions.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 12, 2023.

See also  Raw materials alarm for Belluno companies: «Sos layoffs. Autumn can also hold nasty surprises "

You may also like

The first Mexican actor Ignacio López Tarso died...

They ask that the communal booth be handed...

Sugenheim | Expensive fire

What can Brazil do to protect the 4...

Kaleidoscope

Bundeswehr wants to reorder self-propelled howitzers

America: SpaceX astronauts return to Earth after five...

Matecañas for a victory against Águilas Doradas

Before the award ceremony in Hollywood: “Nothing new...

Oleksandr Shvets showed the Lladro Way of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy