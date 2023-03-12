13
The European External Action Service share with, the step could contribute to stability in the region, for whose security both countries played a central role. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also explained, we support any initiative that can help to reduce tensions. At the same time, Iran is called on to refrain from all – quote – “destabilizing actions”. Earlier, the United Nations also had the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia welcomed emphasizing the role of China, which had hosted the recent talks.
Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran severed ties in 2016. At that time, Saudi Arabia had a prominent Shiite cleric executed. As a result, demonstrators in Iran attacked Saudi Arabian diplomatic missions.
