image source,EPA

Bob Chan (second from left) held a press conference with the assistance of British MPs to explain the scene. British MPs have asked the government to deal with the matter.

Last Sunday (October 16) a demonstration outside the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester, UK, turned violent. One demonstrator said he was beaten and that he did not try to break into the consulate but was “pulled in”.

On Wednesday, Zheng Xiyuan, the Chinese consul general in Manchester, admitted to the British media that he had been involved in the incident, but denied that he had attacked the protesters, claiming that the lives of the consulate general staff were threatened.

In response to this incident, Chinese officials have repeatedly stressed that they hope the British side will handle the matter in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

The incident involved diplomats and the issue of diplomatic immunity.

