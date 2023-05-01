Direct duel of the redjiamarillas against Llaneros

Women’s League

For date 13 of the Women’s League, Deportivo Pereira will visit the Llaneros today at 4 pm at the Bello Horizonte – Rey Pelé stadium, in Villavicencio, in a direct duel between two teams that are disputing their qualification for the final round of the tournament. female.

The redjiamarillas led by Carlos Ariel Osorio, have just suffered a painful defeat at home against Cortuluá by 1-2, so they will seek to recover and return to victory to be closer to the first objective, which is qualifying.

Llaneros has 22 points, the product of seven wins, one draw and three losses, while Deportivo Pereira accumulates 19 points, where it has five wins, four draws and two losses.