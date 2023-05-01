Home » Direct duel of the redjiamarillas against Llaneros
News

Direct duel of the redjiamarillas against Llaneros

by admin
Direct duel of the redjiamarillas against Llaneros

Women’s League

For date 13 of the Women’s League, Deportivo Pereira will visit the Llaneros today at 4 pm at the Bello Horizonte – Rey Pelé stadium, in Villavicencio, in a direct duel between two teams that are disputing their qualification for the final round of the tournament. female.

The redjiamarillas led by Carlos Ariel Osorio, have just suffered a painful defeat at home against Cortuluá by 1-2, so they will seek to recover and return to victory to be closer to the first objective, which is qualifying.

Llaneros has 22 points, the product of seven wins, one draw and three losses, while Deportivo Pereira accumulates 19 points, where it has five wins, four draws and two losses.

See also  Tuscany, the overtaking of women lawyers by number but not by income: they earn half

You may also like

THE LEADER OF THE HUMBLE IS THE FAVORITE...

Would Win be left without the broadcasting rights...

With speed and wind: VfL Wolfsburg clearly defeats...

TSJE ministers congratulate the Paraguayan people for their...

Matecañas visit La Equidad for the Colombian League

TechTicker: Focal Speaker for Porsche, third-party lenses for...

5 thousand 197 people have been evacuated from...

Acts of violence give an ‘open mouth’ to...

Almost like new – a 2,300-year-old pair of...

Prime Minister’s Address at the Passing Out Parade

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy