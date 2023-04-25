Direct referral of ‘Yellow Envelope Act’ postponed… – “It’s been 60 days” VS 與 “Illegal Strike Encouragement Act”

▲Lee Ja-hwan, secretary of the People’s Power of the Hwan-No-Wi Committee (left), is fighting a war of words with Rep. Sujin Lee (proportionate) of the Democratic Party regarding the handling of the Yellow Envelope Act (revision of the Labor Union Act) at the general meeting of the Environment and Labor Committee at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on the morning of the 25th. (yunhap news)

At the Environment and Labor Committee of the National Assembly held on the 25th, the plenary session of the ‘Yellow Envelope Act’, which restricts companies from claiming compensation for strikers, was postponed. While the opposition party emphasized the urgency of passing the law for workers in blind spots, the ruling party repeatedly argued that it was an “illegal strike encouragement law” and failed to reach an agreement.

Jeon Jeon-cheol, chairman of the Democratic Party’s Hwan-no-committee, said at the afternoon meeting that day, “From this morning’s meeting (regarding the direct referral of the Yellow Envelope Act), we requested that the secretaries discuss, but it was confirmed that the consultation could not take place.” Please do it,” he begged.

He continued, “It is very unfortunate that a detailed review has not been conducted even after 60 days have passed.” If the judicial and judiciary committee review does not proceed, the Hwan-Ho Committee will take necessary measures against this bill in accordance with the National Assembly Act at the next plenary meeting.”

At the meeting, members of the opposition party strongly insisted on direct referral to the Yellow Envelope Act.

Democratic Party member Lee Soo-jin (proportional) said, “In a situation where employment types such as special employment, indirect employment, and platform labor are diversifying, it is close to impossible for subcontract workers to negotiate with the prime contractor that controls working conditions.” Human rights groups such as Gapjil at Work 119 commissioned a public opinion poll and found that more than 70% agreed with the amendment to the Labor Union Act.”

Justice Party member Lee Eun-joo also said, “The Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Kim Do-eup, the power of the people, did not even refer the bill to the subcommittee for 60 days.” There is no choice but to see that there is an intention to do it, and it is a serious violation of authority.”

He then urged, “The chairman should make a legitimate protest to the Judiciary and Judiciary Committee about this regrettable situation and take sanctions for the delay.”

On the other hand, the ruling party strongly opposed the yellow envelope law, saying that it was an illegal strike promotion law and that there was no bipartisan agreement on direct referral.

Member Lim Ja-ja, secretary of the ruling party, said, “(This situation) turned the illegal strike promotion law into the yellow envelope law and passed and passed the people’s power and went to the Judiciary Committee.” I was judged in turn,” he said, raising his voice.

In addition, Secretary Lim raised suspicions that the Democratic Party and the Justice Party were making a deal through the passage of the law. He said, “I also have suspicions that there is a black deal in the Justice Party to pass the Double Special Prosecution Act,” and “the Yellow Envelope Act should never be passed.”

Secretary Lim raised his voice, saying, “Did the two parties agree or not?” when opposition secretary Kim Young-jin of the Democratic Party explained the justification for the direct referral. The power of the people is the position that if the Yellow Envelope Act is directly referred, they will not hesitate to request the presidential veto.

The Yellow Envelope Act, an amendment to Articles 2 and 3 of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, provides subcontract workers with the right to collective bargaining with prime contractors and limits claims for damages from the management against striking workers.

It has been more than 60 days since it passed the plenary meeting of the Hull and Labor Committee on February 21 and passed to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee. Under the National Assembly Act, direct referral to the plenary session is possible.