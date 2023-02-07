China News Agency, Shenzhen, February 6th: Heading directly to Luohu Port in Shenzhen: Surrounding businesses are busy stocking up and looking forward to meeting old friends from Hong Kong

“I have been running a gallery in Shenzhen Luohu Commercial City for nearly 20 years, and many Hong Kong customers like to buy paintings from me. After customs clearance is resumed, I look forward to drinking tea and chatting with old friends from Hong Kong,” said Liu Songchao, director of Youhao Gallery.

From the 6th, personnel exchanges between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao have fully resumed. The reopened Shenzhen Luohu Port is one of the busiest customs clearance ports in Shenzhen. There are people coming and going at the Luohu Port. In the Luohu Commercial City next to the port, there are a lot of photographic equipment, clothing, tea sets, paintings, glasses, luggage and other goods.

Merchants are busy in the store, Liu Songchao is one of them. He arrived at the store early in the morning to stock up and said: “A lot of old customers started sending me messages a few days ago, asking me when I will reopen after customs clearance is resumed. I came here early this morning to sort out the goods and get ready to welcome customers. Later, a customer from Hong Kong came to pick up the frame.”

For merchants, Luohu Commercial City is not only an exclusive place to support their families, but also a treasured place to meet old friends and customers.

Gui Cong, the person in charge of the modern optical shop located in Luohu Commercial City, is cleaning and arranging glasses in a neat and orderly manner. He said: “We have been preparing new products in recent days, tidying up and cleaning the store. I hope that in 2023, we will usher in a new atmosphere, and at the same time provide a comfortable environment for more customers to choose glasses in the store.”

Gui Cong said that in the past period of time, everyone has been keeping in touch online, and he will immediately send the new glasses that have just arrived to customers for selection. “After the news of the resumption of customs clearance came out, some customers asked me if I was open, and told me that I wanted to try new products in the store.”

Gui Cong said that as soon as he arrived at Luohu Commercial City that morning, he was very excited when he felt the buzzing and bustling scene. He said that he has always been used to meeting and chatting with customers in the store, so he has established an emotional bond, and now he is waiting for customers to come to the store to reminisce.

At the scene, in Luohu Commercial City, not only was there a couplet of “Welcome to the store, let’s get together and go together”, there was also a red and festive welcome display board at the entrance of the commercial city, with the words “Welcome new friends” and “Everything is going well” and other greetings. Slogans and blessings.

In Luohu Commercial City, the owner of the watch shop wipes each watch carefully; the clerk of the clothing store is busy ironing clothes at the door; pilaf…

Mr. Huang, who has been rooted in the commercial city for more than 20 years, runs a fashion boutique. He said that because it is close to the port, many Hong Kong customers and foreign customers will go to the store to buy clothes.

Mr. Huang said: “This time I learned that the port will resume customs clearance, so I immediately prepared some new styles for the season. Many Hong Kong customers will prefer to buy clothes offline, so I came here this morning and wanted to make preparations in advance so that they can buy more clothes in advance.” More new and old customers will be able to choose their favorite clothes in the store when they come.”

