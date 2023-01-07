© Reuters The first day of national medical insurance negotiations: Some representatives of pharmaceutical companies said “I’m so happy”, and the new crown oral medicine has not yet been discussed



At 9 a.m. on January 5, the 2022 National Medical Insurance Negotiation (hereinafter referred to as the “National Talk”) officially kicked off with twists and turns. The national talks were held at the National People’s Congress Center for a period of four days.

“Both ends are tightly blocked, and I don’t know what they are doing.” Pedestrians passing by here commented. This is the forefront of the national talks, located in the National People’s Congress Center at No. 2 West Huangchenggen North Street, Beijing. At around 8:00 in the morning, the temperature in Beijing was only minus 6 degrees, but the entrance of the conference center was full of heat. Both sides of the street were already full of vehicles, and negotiators from many pharmaceutical companies arrived at the scene one after another. They either carried document bags, or carried backpacks, or dragged suitcases, as if they were rushing for an exam, nervously waiting for admission in the cold wind.

On January 5, the National People’s Congress Conference Center, where the 2022 National Medical Insurance Negotiations were held.Times Finance/Photography

“I came to see the venue last night.” Someone from a pharmaceutical company exchanged at the scene.

At around 8:10, the staff at the medical insurance negotiation site arrived at the designated gate. While holding the list, they shouted, “Enterprises with enough people can enter the venue.” Pharmaceutical companies, take out their ID cards to register and enter the conference hall, and the gate will be closed immediately when the time is up.

According to Times Finance’s on-site observation, in the morning, more than 10 pharmaceutical companies including Kelun Pharmaceutical (002422.SZ) and Otsuka Pharmaceutical entered the negotiation site. The number of people entering each pharmaceutical company is generally 3 people, and there are other pharmaceutical companies. Relevant staff waited at the door and left directly after the negotiation.

“Let’s take a group photo, I’ll take it for you.” Someone from a pharmaceutical company left a ceremonial group photo at the entrance of the conference center before the time came, and then entered the venue.

There are also pharmaceutical company colleagues who came to the scene in advance to inquire about information.

“There are products of the same category in the morning, so come and see the situation first.” A person from a pharmaceutical company explained to the media at the entrance of the venue that he has become accustomed to negotiations, and all companies actively participate in the negotiations. Consider whether it can cover R&D and operation. After all, the R&D time cycle and money cost of innovative drugs are very high.

Outside the venue, personnel from pharmaceutical companies, media reporters, and research analysts stopped and waited. Inside the venue, the negotiating parties may be fighting fiercely, fighting for “admission tickets” under the double consideration of pharmacoeconomic calculations and medical insurance fund payments.

Starting at 10 a.m., negotiators from pharmaceutical companies left the state talks one after another. The negotiators of most pharmaceutical companies looked serious, and they kept silent when interviewing media reporters. A person from a pharmaceutical company who participated in the negotiation said that the negotiation lasted about 20 minutes, “Our varieties have been negotiated, and some have not been negotiated, and will not come again.” Left and right walked out of the venue with their suitcases again, saying that their negotiations had ended and they would leave Beijing directly.

The last pharmaceutical company to leave the state talks in the morning was Kelun Pharmaceutical. Its negotiator told Times Finance, “it’s going well.” The preliminary review list shows that a total of 4 products of Kelun Pharmaceutical passed the preliminary review, including sodium bicarbonate forest Ge injection, ceftazidime for injection/5% glucose injection (exclusive), sugammadex injection, and medium-length fat emulsion/amino acid (16)/glucose (36) injection (exclusive).

The afternoon sun was shining brightly, the scene was crowded with people, and the atmosphere was lively. “Show me this document, you can read it, I won’t read it.” A person from a pharmaceutical company joked at the scene, “I have memorized it all.” Pharmaceutical companies are also asking each other to understand the situation. The enterprise negotiator said, “We have 4 varieties, and we will start talking tomorrow.”

At 1:30 p.m., Simcere Pharmaceuticals (02096.HK), Astellas (ALPMY.US), Nanjing Haina, Zai Lab (09688.HK), Chia Tai Tianqing, Guangzhou Baxter and more than 10 companies Pharmaceutical companies successively entered the conference venue and left after 2:36.

Compared with the morning, the pharmaceutical company negotiators who participated in the afternoon state talk were more relaxed when they walked out of the venue. Some pharmaceutical company negotiators directly reported their family names after being asked by the media, “We are Nanjing Haina.” The pharmaceutical company negotiators used The three words “average, ok, and very good” describe the outcome of the negotiation.

“I’m so happy.” Astellas’ negotiator said directly to the media present. Astellas has three products that have passed the preliminary review list this time, namely Tacrolimus Granules, Mirabegron Sustained Release Tablets, and Enzalutamide Soft Capsules. Among them, enzalutamide is a new indication for negotiation this time, which is non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with high risk of metastasis. The drug successfully entered the reimbursement list through medical insurance negotiations when it was launched in 2020.

According to the results of the preliminary examination published by the National Medical Insurance Administration, among the 490 declared drugs that will participate in the national talks in 2022, 343 have passed the preliminary examination, 145 are in the original catalog and 198 are new varieties outside the catalog, involving categories including tumor drugs, Rare disease drugs, new crown treatment drugs and other products.

It is worth noting that the “simple renewal” rule has been added to the national talks. According to the “National Medical Insurance Catalog Adjustment Work Plan” announced by the National Medical Insurance Administration on June 29, 2022, the simplified contract renewal rules were announced for the first time. , The actual expenditure of the fund during the agreement period does not exceed 200% of the fund expenditure budget, and the increase in the fund expenditure budget for the next two years is reasonable, etc., can be simply renewed, and the renewal period is valid for two years.”

The analysis of the Debon Securities Research Report pointed out that the decline in medical insurance renewal negotiations will be more predictable.

According to Times Finance on the spot, high-profile high-priced rare disease drugs, tumor drugs and other products may be discussed on January 6th and 7th. The new crown oral drug that participated in the national talk for the first time has also attracted market attention. Pfizer’s new crown oral drug Paxlovid is the only product participating in this national talk. Late, unable to participate in this state talks. According to media on-site understanding, Pfizer Paxlovid may negotiate on January 7.